Govt Plans to Slap Higher Penalty for Cruelty Against Animals; Draft Bill Likely in Next Parl Session
Govt Plans to Slap Higher Penalty for Cruelty Against Animals; Draft Bill Likely in Next Parl Session

The government plans to introduce a higher penalty and jail term for people perpetrating cruelty against animals (Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representational)

At present, perpetrators of such acts often get away unscathed as the penalty for the first time offender is just Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

The government plans to introduce a higher penalty and jail term for people perpetrating cruelty against animals and a draft bill to amend the existing law is likely to come up in the next Parliament session. At present, perpetrators of such acts often get away unscathed as the penalty for the first time offender is just Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

“We are ready with the draft amendment bill. We are in the process of getting the Cabinet approval," Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala told .

first published:October 04, 2021, 17:06 IST