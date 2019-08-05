Govt Plans to Split Jammu and Kashmir Into 2 Union Territories - J&K With Legislature and Ladakh Without
While Ladakh will effectively be under the direct rule of the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature along the lines of Delhi and Puducherry.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during curfew like restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
New Delhi: The NDA government has decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
While the UT of Ladakh will not have a legislature, effectively bringing it under the direct rule of the Centre, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, along the lines of Delhi and Puducherry.
"The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain. There has been a long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations," a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah said. "The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature," the statement added.
"Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislature," the statement added.
On Monday, the government had also introduced a resolution to remove Article 370 which provided special state to Jammu and Kashmir.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K."
"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she added.
