Govt Plans Virtual Exhibition, Mobile App to Showcase India's Freedom Struggle as Part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for India’s ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and development trajectory in the run-up to 2047 in his address from Red Fort. Now, the government will launch a first-of-its-kind virtual exhibition on India’s freedom struggle and a mobile application for it as part of ‘‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

This multimedia exhibition is expected to endear the young generation of the country and the Indian Diaspora abroad to India’s freedom struggle heroes and icons and will run on a digital platform to be selected by the government. It will narrate the story of India’s freedom struggle right from India’s colonization in the 17th Century to India’s Independence in 1947 “and the journey of its transformation to contemporary India”, as per a proposal document that was reviewed by News18.

Many virtual exhibition platforms run such multimedia exhibitions where a physical exhibition-like display is replicated virtually with a reception hall and various exhibition halls are created through a 3D environment that allows visitors to walk through these exhibition halls.

The virtual exhibition of the government will display rare pictures, videos, GIFs and sound bites in form of digitally interactive displays. It will showcase the sacrifices and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai and revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil and others who laid down their lives for Independence, the document says. The PM had mentioned Nehru’s contribution in India’s freedom struggle in his address.

“This exhibition is being set-up with the objective of re-infusing the spirit of reverence towards our freedom fighters by remembering their supreme sacrifices. The exhibition would also trace the journey of transformation of Independent India while inspiring the citizens to take a renewed resolve towards formation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the document says. The exhibition will also feature milestones of the freedom struggle in the country.

While the government says its target audience are citizens of all age groups, rural and urban, it says it would also include “overseas audience especially Indian Diaspora”.

What All Will The Virtual Exhibition Have?

The virtual exhibition platform will have a reception, information desk and a floor plan with multiple exhibition halls. There will be two National Pavilions, titled ‘War of Independence’ and ‘Transforming India@75’ with about 15 Exhibition halls each narrating India’s story of freedom struggle and major development milestones after Independence respectively. The virtual exhibition will also have e-commerce integration for sale of books, souvenirs and novelty items related to India’s freedom struggle.

Then there will be state pavilions of all the states narrating their contribution in India’s freedom struggle and showcasing local and even lesser-known freedom fighters of those states. There will be more exhibition halls on national symbols, tribal freedom fighters, women freedom fighters, various movements and flagship programmes of the government. The AV of the exhibition will be in English, Hindi and all major regional languages as well.

The virtual exhibition will have features like ‘Easy Navigation’ to ensure a near‐physical exhibition experience, 24X7 accessibility and flexibility to update the content, data security and a social media wall integrated with all the exhibition halls. The government will also be amplifying the exhibition and Mobile App on social media.

Hiring an Agency

The government is also hiring an agency to gauge the success of the Virtual Exhibition through Real Time Data Analytics like assessing the number of visitors per day. The exhibition and App will be designed to handle 10 lakh concurrent users amplification of the Virtual Exhibition platform and Mobile Application and the agency will ensure its amplification across various Social Media platforms, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The consultant has been asked to complete all tasks by September, implying the exhibition could go live from October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here