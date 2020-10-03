Govt Procures 3.65 Lakh Tonne Kharif Paddy at MSP in Last One Week

New Delhi: The procurement of kharif paddy is progressing smoothly and about 3.65 lakh tonne of paddy worth Rs 689.44 crore has been purchased at the minimum support price in the last one week from states especially Punjab and Haryana, an official statement said on Saturday. With the latest procurement data, the government aims to send a message to farmers protesting against new farm laws that it has no intention of scrapping procurement at the minimum support price. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against the new farm laws, which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of MSP regime.

"As on September 2, cumulative procurement of paddy in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season is 3,65,170 tonne," the Food Ministry said in a statement. The paddy buying is progressing smoothly and has commenced so far in three states namely Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. About Rs 689.44 crore worth of paddy has been procured benefitting 28,715 farmers, it said. "The pace of paddy procurement is going to pick up in a week's time," the ministry said.

Paddy procurement commenced on September 26 in Punjab and Haryana, while in other states, it started on September 28. For the current year, the government has fixed the MSP of paddy (common grade) at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while for A grade variety, it has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal.

There was no MSP purchase of cotton on October 2 being a National Holiday and there was no arrival in the market yards, it added.