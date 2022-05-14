CHANGE LANGUAGE
Govt Prohibits Wheat Exports with Immediate Effect to Manage Food Supply

With crop productivity taking a hit, the ongoing wheat procurement also faced disruptions across several mandis in Punjab, as market agencies refused to accept the harvest on quality concerns, including lack of lustre. (Reuters File Photo for Representation)

With crop productivity taking a hit, the ongoing wheat procurement also faced disruptions across several mandis in Punjab, as market agencies refused to accept the harvest on quality concerns, including lack of lustre.

Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine

India has prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect, the government said in a notification late on Friday, as the world’s second-biggest wheat producer tries to calm local prices.

Shipments of wheat are allowed for letters of credit that have already been issued, the government said.

Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

first published:May 14, 2022, 09:05 IST