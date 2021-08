Govt Proposes Hiking Compensation for Hit and Run Road Deaths to Rs 2 Lakh

The government has proposed a steep hike in compensation amount to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 25,000 for the families of individuals who are killed in hit and run road accidents. In case of a person sustaining grievous injuries due to such an accident, the compensation amount will be Rs 50,000.

The road transport and highways ministry has proposed a scheme to enhance the compensation amount for hit and run road accident victims. There were a total of 4,49,002 road accidents in the country in 2019 causing 1,51,113 deaths, as per official data.

A draft scheme was notified by the ministry on August 2. The Scheme for Compensation of Hit & Run Accident Victims seeks to enhance “compensation (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death)," an official statement said on Wednesday.

“This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989," it added. Under the draft scheme, the ministry has proposed the procedure for detailed investigations of road accidents, Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims.

The government will set up a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used for providing compensation in case of hit and run accidents and treatment for accident victims. Recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that 536 persons were killed and 1,655 persons were injured in accidents categorised as ‘hit and run’ in the national capital in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here