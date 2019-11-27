Govt Proposes to Make 14-day Prior Notice Mandatory for Employees to Go on Strike: Labour Minister
Noting that the government is bringing reforms in labour laws, the minister said as part of that, it is clubbing 44 labour laws into four codes.
File photo of thousands of TSRTC employees staging a protest in Hyderabad last month. (Image for representation)
New Delhi: The government has proposed to make a 14-day prior notice mandatory for employees to go on strike under new labour laws, Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
"If there is a strike in any unit, they (employees) would have to inform at least 14 days in advance," he said.
This is part of the new labour law which the government is bringing and the ministry is in touch with the various state governments, Gangwar said.
He also informed that according to a 2016 survey, there are 10 crore migrant workers in the country which is around 20 per cent of the labour force.
"The government understands the issue," he said and added, "We would discuss the issue of migrant workers in the code as well."
Gangwar, who also sought suggestion from the members, was replying to the issue raised by Rakesh Sinha and Digvijaya Singh of the Congress.
Singh asked the government to conduct a district wise survey of migration of people, on which Gangwar said that he has asked the state governments to prepare a list.
