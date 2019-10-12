Govt Putting Information in Public Domain, Reducing Need to File RTI, Says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said when the RTI law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.
File photo of Union home minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: The government has taken a number of steps to proactively bring information in public domain, thereby reducing the need to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
The RTI Act has bridged the gap between the people and the government, and addressed mistrust, he said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC).
Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said when the law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.
Dashboards for various schemes introduced by the Modi government have enabled even the poorest of beneficiaries to get information about them and their implementation by going online, the home minister said.
He said the government is creating infrastructure to ensure maximum information is put in public domain to reduce the need of filing RTI applications by citizens.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Diesel Automatic Review: SUVs Move Aside
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger