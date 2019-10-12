Take the pledge to vote

Govt Putting Information in Public Domain, Reducing Need to File RTI, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said when the RTI law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
File photo of Union home minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: The government has taken a number of steps to proactively bring information in public domain, thereby reducing the need to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The RTI Act has bridged the gap between the people and the government, and addressed mistrust, he said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said when the law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.

Dashboards for various schemes introduced by the Modi government have enabled even the poorest of beneficiaries to get information about them and their implementation by going online, the home minister said.

He said the government is creating infrastructure to ensure maximum information is put in public domain to reduce the need of filing RTI applications by citizens.

