Govt Raises Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel by Rs 3 Per Litre to Mop Up Gains from Falling Global Oil Prices

New Delhi: Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of a slump in international oil prices.

The opposition condemned the government's move, senior left party Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and stated that "at a time of great economic despair for common Indians for months now, joblessness, difficulties arising out of the Pandemic and social strife, this govt’s rich cronies get loan waivers, the rest of India gets excise hikes." While Aam Aadmi Party added that when crude oil price go down, excise duty goes up.

