Govt Ready to Spend Rs 1 Lakh Crore for Welfare of Dalits in State: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that their government is ready to spend Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for the welfare of Dalits in the state.

“Legs and hands are the only assets for Dalits. They believe in hard work. We are committed to their development." Said KCR.

The Chief Minister hoped that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be a role model for the country and it will be the emancipation of all Dalits from poverty and discrimination.

The scheme will be launched as a pilot project in Huzurabad and KCR called on the Dalit representatives, intellectuals and community leaders to work together for the success of the scheme.

Leaders of Dalit communities, public representatives, intellectuals and activists from Huzurabad constituency gathered at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday to thank CM KCR for appointing Banda Srinivas as SC Corporation chairman.

The Chief Minister honoured Banda Srinivas with a shawl and congratulated him.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that every Dalit child should work hard for the success of Dalit Bandhu.

“The light radiating from the success in Huzurabad should spread across the country. In the rule of Kings, Jagirdars, Zamindars, landlords, and later colonial rulers, the state suffered for over 100 years. Now the state is taking a breath in our own rule," the chief minister said.

Further, the CM stated that they made impossible things possible like the Kaleswaram project, 24 hours uninterrupted power and Rytu Bandhu. Similarly, they will successfully implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme and people should not worry, he added.

The CM explained that the people of Telangana were like tiger cubs trapped among a flock of sheep in the united state and now the world recognised the power of the state. He said that the country is surprised by witnessing the development of Telangana.

He further addressed the issue of dowry saying it is a major problem in society and it can be abolished through education and economic development.

“Earlier, governments have come up with schemes and asked for bank guarantees. But the Dalit Bandhu scheme is completely free. It is not a loan. No need to pay back. The financial assistance will come directly to the bank of the eligible beneficiaries.” the CM clarified.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, State Planning Commission vice-president B Vinod Kumar, Rytu Bandhu Samithi president MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, BC Commission ex-member Vakulabharan Krishnamohan, TRSV student body state president Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Huzurabad ZPTC Bakkareddy, councillors and MPTCs, Sarpanches, leaders of state Dalit communities, several Dalit leaders and large scale activists participated in the gathering.

Telangana government recently announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme and it will give Rs 10 lakhs to every poor Dalit family in the state. The government is preparing guidelines for the scheme and will launch soon in Huzurabad assembly segment where the by-elections will take place.

