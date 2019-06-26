Govt Receives Six Proposals for 5G Trials, US-Blacklisted Huawei in List Too

New Delhi: The government has received six proposals for 5G trials, including from the Chinese Huawei and ZTE, but the participation of the two Chinese companies would depend on the recommendation of a panel looking into 5G security issues, Union Telecom Minster Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the 5G field trials would be undertaken through a licensed telecommunication company through restrictive and limited geographical area for specific use.

A committee headed by the principle scientific advisory has been formed to make recommendations on security relating to 5G technology and its trial. The United States has barred Huawei’s products from its market citing surveillance of its network.

At present, there is no details on revenue estimates, business plan or auction of 5G spectrum. The government plans to conduct next airwaves sales in 2019. The government has decided to allocate 5G trial spectrum for a year at a one-time free of Rs 5,000 per location.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the telecommunication industries in India, has observed that the base price of 5G spectrum is 30-40% higher than in Korea and the US.