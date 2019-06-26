Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Receives Six Proposals for 5G Trials, US-Blacklisted Huawei in List Too

Union Minister Prasad told Lok Sabha that the 5G field trials would be undertaken through licensed telecommunication company through restrictive and limited geographical area for specific use.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Receives Six Proposals for 5G Trials, US-Blacklisted Huawei in List Too
For Representation
Loading...

New Delhi: The government has received six proposals for 5G trials, including from the Chinese Huawei and ZTE, but the participation of the two Chinese companies would depend on the recommendation of a panel looking into 5G security issues, Union Telecom Minster Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the 5G field trials would be undertaken through a licensed telecommunication company through restrictive and limited geographical area for specific use.

A committee headed by the principle scientific advisory has been formed to make recommendations on security relating to 5G technology and its trial. The United States has barred Huawei’s products from its market citing surveillance of its network.

At present, there is no details on revenue estimates, business plan or auction of 5G spectrum. The government plans to conduct next airwaves sales in 2019. The government has decided to allocate 5G trial spectrum for a year at a one-time free of Rs 5,000 per location.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the telecommunication industries in India, has observed that the base price of 5G spectrum is 30-40% higher than in Korea and the US.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram