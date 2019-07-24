Govt Reconstitutes Group of Ministers for Sexual Harassment Prevention at Workplace
The GoM has been reconstituted with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Smriti Irani taking charge to strengthen the legal framework for prevention of sexual harassment at workplace.
Amit Shah addresses the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The government has reconstituted the Group of Ministers looking after the issues of how to prevent sexual harassment at workplace and strengthen legal frameworks with Home Minister Amit Shah replacing his predecessor Rajnath Singh, officials said.
The other members of the reconstituted GoM are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Apart from Singh, who is now the defence minister, the GoM in the last government, had then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and then Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi as its members.
The GoM was set up to examine and give recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace in October 2018.
"With the constitution of the new government post-elections, the GoM undertook consultations with stakeholders and was examining various suggestions received," a home ministry official said.
