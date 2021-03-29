india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Govt Refused to Issue My Passport Over 'National Security' Concerns, Says Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti
1-MIN READ

Govt Refused to Issue My Passport Over 'National Security' Concerns, Says Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

File photo of PDP leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

File photo of PDP leader and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The government has denied her a passport over "national security" concerns, said former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the government has denied her a passport over “national security” concerns.

Mufti tweeted, “Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.”

Since 2019, Mehbooba Mufti along with other veteran leaders was placed under detention after the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution. Following which the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 29, 2021, 13:58 IST