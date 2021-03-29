Govt Refused to Issue My Passport Over 'National Security' Concerns, Says Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the government has denied her a passport over “national security” concerns.

Mufti tweeted, “Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.”

Since 2019, Mehbooba Mufti along with other veteran leaders was placed under detention after the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution. Following which the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.