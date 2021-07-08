Govt Registers BCCC as Level II Self-regulatory Body for Non-news TV Channels

New Delhi: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has been registered as a self-regulatory body for redressal of grievances against the non-news television channels under the Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules, notified recently. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has registered the BCCC as the Level-II self-regulatory body for its member channels under the amended rules, which provide for a three-layer statutory mechanism for a time-bound redressal of grievances against the content aired by the television channels.

“The BCCC shall perform all functions specified for a self-regulatory body in Rule 18 of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021," the ministry said in an official communication to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Wednesday after registration of the BCCC as Level-II self-regulatory body.

The BCCC, set up by the IBF in June 2011, is a self-regulatory body that examines content-related grievances against over 300 non-news channels in the country. While Justice (retd) AP Shah was the BCCC’s founding chairperson, Justice (retd) Gita Mittal is the present chairperson of the Council. “It is a pleasant recognition of 10 years of very hard work done by the BCCC under its various learned chairpersons," the Council’s general secretary Ashish Sinha told.

