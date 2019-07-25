Govt Rejects Jyotiraditya Scindia's Request to Retain Official Bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi: Sources
Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow, for several years. The bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia.
File photo of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
New Delhi: The Centre has rejected a request of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to retain his official bungalow in the posh Lutyens' Delhi, sources said.
Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years. He was an MP from Guna between 2002 and 2019, and the bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia.
Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, as per rules, and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25.
"The government has rejected Jyotiraditya Scindia's request for the retention of the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow," said a source.
Last month, the bungalow was allotted to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' subject to the vacation of bungalows by their existing holders.
In June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.
Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house last November after his death in August.
