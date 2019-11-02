Govt Releases New Map of India With Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

New Delhi: Two days after Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday released the new political map of the country showing 28 states and nine Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — nearly three months after Parliament revoked the state's special status by abrogating Article 370.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry, while Ladakh will be a Union Territory without a legislature like Chandigarh. Both will be headed by separate Lieutenant Governors.

The L-Gs of the newly formed Union Territories were sworn in on Friday, along with the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The central government has appointed serving IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu as the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, and retired bureaucrat of Tripura cadre Radha Krishna Mathur as the L-G of Ladakh.

Complete map of India

Here's a list of the 28 states in India:

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Arunachal Pradesh

3. Assam

4. Bihar

5. Chhattisgarh

6. Goa

7. Gujarat

8. Haryana

9. Himachal Pradesh

10. Jharkhand

11. Karnataka

12. Kerala

13. Madhya Pradesh

14. Maharashtra

15. Manipur

16. Meghalaya

17. Mizoram

18. Nagaland

19. Odisha

20. Punjab

21. Rajasthan

22. Sikkim

23. Tamil Nadu

24. Telangana

25. Tripura

26. Uttar Pradesh

27. Uttarakhand

28. West Bengal

New Map showing the Union Territories of #Jammu & #Kashmir and #Ladakh , as these exist after 31st October, 2019. pic.twitter.com/7lK5OTpyiu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) 2 November 2019

List of Union Territories:

1. Andaman and Nicobar

2. Chandigarh

3. Daman and Diu

4. Dadar and Nagar Haveli

5. Delhi

6. Jammu and Kashmir

7. Ladakh

8. Lakshadweep

9. Puducherry

