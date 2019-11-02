Govt Releases New Map of India With Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, nearly three months after Parliament revoked the state's special status by abrogating Article 370.
The map of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
New Delhi: Two days after Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday released the new political map of the country showing 28 states and nine Union Territories.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry, while Ladakh will be a Union Territory without a legislature like Chandigarh. Both will be headed by separate Lieutenant Governors.
The L-Gs of the newly formed Union Territories were sworn in on Friday, along with the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The central government has appointed serving IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu as the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, and retired bureaucrat of Tripura cadre Radha Krishna Mathur as the L-G of Ladakh.
Complete map of India
Here's a list of the 28 states in India:
1. Andhra Pradesh
2. Arunachal Pradesh
3. Assam
4. Bihar
5. Chhattisgarh
6. Goa
7. Gujarat
8. Haryana
9. Himachal Pradesh
10. Jharkhand
11. Karnataka
12. Kerala
13. Madhya Pradesh
14. Maharashtra
15. Manipur
16. Meghalaya
17. Mizoram
18. Nagaland
19. Odisha
20. Punjab
21. Rajasthan
22. Sikkim
23. Tamil Nadu
24. Telangana
25. Tripura
26. Uttar Pradesh
27. Uttarakhand
28. West Bengal
New Map showing the Union Territories of #Jammu & #Kashmir and #Ladakh , as these exist after 31st October, 2019. pic.twitter.com/7lK5OTpyiu— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) 2 November 2019
List of Union Territories:
1. Andaman and Nicobar
2. Chandigarh
3. Daman and Diu
4. Dadar and Nagar Haveli
5. Delhi
6. Jammu and Kashmir
7. Ladakh
8. Lakshadweep
9. Puducherry
