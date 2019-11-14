Take the pledge to vote

Govt Report Recommends Rs 2,904 Crore Compensation for Marathwada Farmers After Unseasonal Rains

A report prepared by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office said that unseasonal rains affected 44,33,549 farmers, ruining crops over 41,49,175 hectares of land in eight districts.

PTI

November 14, 2019
Aurangabad: A compensation of Rs 2,904.36 crore needs to be paid to farmers in Maharashtra's Marathwada region for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rains, a government report has said.

A report prepared by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office said that unseasonal rains affected 44,33,549 farmers, ruining crops over 41,49,175 hectares of land in eight districts.

The report, based on a survey conducted by the revenue department, was submitted to the state administration on Wednesday, deputy divisional commissioner Parag Soman told PTI.

The state is currently under President's rule.

The perennially drought-stricken region of Marathwada received poor rainfall this monsoon, but was pounded by heavy showers in October, destroying standing kharif crops. "We require Rs 2,904.36 crore to compensate farmers in the region," Soman said.

"In majority of cases, ready crops were damaged in the fields before they could be harvested," he added. Nanded, Beed and Aurangabad districts were the worst hit, and require over Rs 400 crore each in compensation, he said.

While un-irrigated lands dependent solely on rain will get compensation at the rate of Rs 6,800 per hectare, irrigated lands will receive Rs 13,000 per hectare and orchards Rs 18,000 per hectare, it added.

A total of 50,20,591 hectares of land had come under cultivation in the region this monsoon, the report said.

The government had recently approved Rs 10,000 crore towards immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal showers across Maharashtra.

