Govt Returns to Collegium 2 Names Recommended for Elevation as SC Judges: Report

The government is learnt to have returned to the collegium names of two high court chief justices recommended for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, sources aware of the development said on Tuesday.On April 12, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose, and Gauhati HC Chief Justice A S Bopanna for elevation to the top court.Seniority and representation of regions have been cited as reasons behind the government's decision, the sources said. While Justice Bose whose parent high court is Calcutta, is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges, Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, stands at number 36.Last year, the government had returned Justice Bose's name to the collegium when he was recommended to head the Delhi high court. "While recommending the names of Mr Justices Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna, the collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, combined seniority on all-India basis of chief justices and senior puisne judges of high courts."The collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the high courts," the collegium resolution had read.The Calcutta High Court is represented in the Supreme Court by Justice Indira Banerjee. Justices S M Mallikarjnagouda and S Abdul Nazeer represent the Karnataka HC. At present, the Supreme Court has a working strength of 27. Its sanctioned strength is 31 judges, including the chief justice.