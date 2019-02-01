English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Govt Revises Estimate for Maintenance of Aircraft for VVIP Travel to Rs 420 Crore
The VVIP category is comprised of the president, vice president and the prime minister.
Finance minister Piyush goyal.
New Delhi: The government has revised upward its expenditure estimate for maintenance of Air India aircraft for VVIP travel to Rs 420 crore for the current fiscal, as against Rs 141 crore allocated to the External Affairs Ministry in last year's budget.
In the 2019-20 budget, the government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 220 crore for maintenance cost of aircraft of Air India for VVIP travel.
The government had allocated Rs 141 crore in 2018-19 for the maintenance of aircraft for VVIP travel, but the estimate has been now revised to Rs 420 crore.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited several countries last year for bilateral meetings and multilateral summits.
