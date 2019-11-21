Govt Sanctions 305 Projects for Clean Ganga Mission to Improve Water Quality: Gajendra Shekhawat

New Delhi: The Clean Ganga drive is a continuous process and the government has sanctioned 305 projects at an estimated cost of over Rs 28,600 crore under the plan, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there has been improvement in the quality of water of the River Ganga.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said a total of 305 projects have so far been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 28,613.75 crore, out of which 109 projects have been completed and rest are at various stages of implementation.

Government of India launched the Namami Gange Programme with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for 5 year period till 31 December 2020 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga and its tributaries.

"Due to various pollution abatement initiatives taken by the Government under the Namami Gange Programme, the water quality assessment of River Ganga in 2019 has shown improved water quality trends as compared to 2014," he said.

Dissolved Oxygen levels have improved at 32 locations, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels and Faecal coliforms have improved at 39 and 18 locations, respectively, he said.

He said 379 MLD new sewage treatment capacity has been added in last three years of which 169 MLD has been achieved during last one year. The present sewage treatment capacity is 1954 MLD.

Namami Gange Programme was launched in May 2015 as an integrated programme to ensure effective abatement of pollution and conservation of River Ganga by adopting a comprehensive river basin approach.

Under Namami Gange Programme, diverse set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of River Ganga have been taken up.

These include pollution abatement activities including sewage, industrial effluent, solid waste etc., river front management, aviral dhara, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, public participation etc.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.