Govt Says 325 Districts in India Free of Covid-19 Infections, No Cases in 27 in 14 Days

New Delhi: There has been no coronavirus case in 325 of the 736 districts in India and no one has tested positive in 27 districts of 17 states in the past 14 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 941 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths have been reported, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry.

Stating that 12.02% people have recovered from the infection, Agarwal said lockdown and containment measures were proving beneficial.

The ministry said of the 12,380 cases in the country, the number of active cases was 10,477. So far, 414 people have succumbed to the disease and 1,488 recovered.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had received 5,00,000 testing kits, including rapid anti-body kits, from two Chinese companies with 80% sensitivity and 84% specificity. The ICMR said these kits were not meant for early diagnosis, but only for epidemiology purposes.

