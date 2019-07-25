Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt Says India Has Repeatedly Taken Up Cross-Border Terrorism Issue With Pakistan, No Action Yet

In written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Pakistan has been asked to abide by its commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Says India Has Repeatedly Taken Up Cross-Border Terrorism Issue With Pakistan, No Action Yet
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India has persistently taken up with Pakistan the issue of cross-border terrorism, including funding of secessionist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, but Islamabad is yet to take any action against it, the government said on Thursday.

In written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Pakistan has been asked to abide by its commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner and take credible, verifiable and irreversible steps in the matter.

Pakistan is yet to demonstrate such steps, he said.

"The government has, through diplomatic channels, persistently taken up with Pakistan, the issue of cross-border terrorism, including funding of secessionist and terrorist activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

To another question on relations with neighbouring countries, the minister said that with Pakistan, the government desires normal neighbourly relations and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

"However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence," he said. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, Muraleedharan said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram