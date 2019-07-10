Govt Says Infiltration Dipped in J&K, Improved Security Scenario Could be 'Golden Hour' to Resolve Crisis

New Delhi: Less than a fortnight after Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden Kashmir visit, CNN- News18 has accessed details of his strategy in the Valley. Top sources have said Shah feels the current phase of improved security scenario could prove to be the “golden hour” to solve the “Kashmir problem”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has told Parliament that compared to infiltration in 2018, the number this year has come down by 43%, recruitment of local Kashmiris by terror groups is down by 40% and there is a hike in number of terrorists killed by 22%. The MHA appeared cautious with these numbers when a top functionary told CNN-News18, “We can’t be very gung-ho, we will have to wait and watch but it is true that international pressure is forcing Pakistan to go slow in its support for terror groups operating in Kashmir.”

In its attempt to make good use of the improved security situation, Rs 3,700 crore is being allocated for grassroots development in Kashmir. “During the home minister’s visit, Rs 700 crore was transferred into the accounts of panchs and sarpanchs, additional Rs 1,500 crore will be transferred in two installments before the end of the financial year,” a top MHA source said.

Shah has also asked state government officials to ‘hand hold’ panchs and sarpanchs about how they can utilise the money. “In previous governments, the money given would never reach the lower levels. We have asked class 1 officers who are visiting villages to suggest to panchs and sarpanchs how they can use the money being given,” the source said.

As part of the ‘gaon chalo abhiyan’ launched recently, class 1 officials in the Valley are spending a night each in villages. MHA officials said security was a concern, especially for villages of South Kashmir, but the initiative is being taken so that officials responsible for governance see and hear for themselves the kind of problems Kashmiris are facing. “Most panchs and sarpanchs have now returned home. Security is being provided to some of them but the number is now less than 10%,” an MHA officer said.

During his visit to the Valley, Shah had met some panchs and sarpanchs, even though he made a departure from the past by not meeting any political representative from mainstream political parties.