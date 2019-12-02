Take the pledge to vote

Govt Says There is No Proposal to Reduce Taxes on Petrol, Diesel: Nirmala Sitharaman Tells LS

To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Nirmala Sitharaman said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Govt Says There is No Proposal to Reduce Taxes on Petrol, Diesel: Nirmala Sitharaman Tells LS
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: The government on Monday said there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that no where in the world do the prices of petrol and dieselremain steady for a particular period of time.

To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, she said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST. The rates have to be decided by the GST Council, she noted.

The council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has ministers in-charge of finance or taxation from all states as members.

"At present, there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel," Sitharaman said in response to a question on whether the government proposes to reduce taxes so that prices of petrol and diesel would come down.

To another query, the minister said that at present, no new tax on petrol and diesel is being considered.

The central government imposes various central excise and custom duties on petrol and diesel. Besides, state governments levy taxes on them.

When asked whether small farmers would be given subsidy on diesel, Sitharaman said the Centre and the state governments tax at different levels.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
