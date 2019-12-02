Govt Says There is No Proposal to Reduce Taxes on Petrol, Diesel: Nirmala Sitharaman Tells LS
To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Nirmala Sitharaman said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: The government on Monday said there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that no where in the world do the prices of petrol and dieselremain steady for a particular period of time.
To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, she said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST. The rates have to be decided by the GST Council, she noted.
The council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has ministers in-charge of finance or taxation from all states as members.
"At present, there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel," Sitharaman said in response to a question on whether the government proposes to reduce taxes so that prices of petrol and diesel would come down.
To another query, the minister said that at present, no new tax on petrol and diesel is being considered.
The central government imposes various central excise and custom duties on petrol and diesel. Besides, state governments levy taxes on them.
When asked whether small farmers would be given subsidy on diesel, Sitharaman said the Centre and the state governments tax at different levels.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 62 Written Updates: Devoleena's Exit Saves Paras and Mahira
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Unseen Pics, See Here
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea