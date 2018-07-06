English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt School in Tamil Nadu Builds Urine Basins Using Discarded Water Cans
The picture is used for representational purpose only.
Villipuram: In an attempt to encourage environmental cleanliness, a government school in Tamil Nadu's Villipuram created 10 urine basins using discarded water cans keeping the Swachh Bharat Mission in mind.
K Murugesan, a teacher, said: "We had toilets in our school. But students choose to relieve themselves out in the open." It was a low cost project as they used discarded water cans and converted them into urine basins.
Ravi Varma, an 8th standard student, said: "We are taught to keep our environment clean. Hence, the new toilets built are more useful for us. We had a very small toilet before this invention and hence many of us didn't use it. Now, we have 10 urine basins"
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
