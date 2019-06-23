Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt School Teacher Found Hanging from Tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Quoting preliminary investigation, the police said it appears to be a case of suicide but the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Govt School Teacher Found Hanging from Tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi
Representative image.
Jammu: A 30-year-old government teacher was Sunday found hanging from a tree in a forest area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Hariwalla village, a police official said. He said the body of Mir was found hanging from a tree in a forest adjacent to his village.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said it appears to be a case of suicide but the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, the official said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
