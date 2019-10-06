Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt School Teacher in UP Suspended After Video of Him Smoking 'Beedi' in Class Goes Viral

In the video that went viral on Saturday, Om Prakash, who teaches at a primary school in Mahmudabad, is seen lighting and smoking a 'beedi' in the classroom.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
Govt School Teacher in UP Suspended After Video of Him Smoking 'Beedi' in Class Goes Viral
The teacher was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral. (Image:Twitter/ANI)

Sitapur (UP): A teacher of a government primary school here was suspended after a video purportedly showing him smoking in a classroom went viral on social media, a senior official said on Sunday.

In the video that went viral on Saturday, Om Prakash, who teaches at a primary school in Mahmudabad here, is seen lighting and smoking a 'beedi' in the classroom. Prakash was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral on social media, District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar said.

It is not known who made the video but smoking inside classrooms is not permitted, a senior education officer said.

Prakash has been asked to give a clarification, the officer said, adding that strict disciplinary action will be taken against him.

