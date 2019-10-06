Govt School Teacher in UP Suspended After Video of Him Smoking 'Beedi' in Class Goes Viral
In the video that went viral on Saturday, Om Prakash, who teaches at a primary school in Mahmudabad, is seen lighting and smoking a 'beedi' in the classroom.
The teacher was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral. (Image:Twitter/ANI)
Sitapur (UP): A teacher of a government primary school here was suspended after a video purportedly showing him smoking in a classroom went viral on social media, a senior official said on Sunday.
In the video that went viral on Saturday, Om Prakash, who teaches at a primary school in Mahmudabad here, is seen lighting and smoking a 'beedi' in the classroom. Prakash was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral on social media, District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar said.
It is not known who made the video but smoking inside classrooms is not permitted, a senior education officer said.
Prakash has been asked to give a clarification, the officer said, adding that strict disciplinary action will be taken against him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Film Poster Unveiled on James Bond Day
- Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation
- Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone