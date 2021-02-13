Govt School Teacher Suspended for Sending Lewd Messages to Female Colleagues in UP's Ballia

A government school teacher in Ballia was suspended for allegedly sending indecent messages to his women, an official said on Saturday. Assistant Teacher Babban Yadav of Karhara primary school in Ballia has been suspended for passing comments and sending indecent messages to women teachers from his mobile phone, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shiv Narayan Singh said.

An enquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the BSA added.