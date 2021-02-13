News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Govt School Teacher Suspended for Sending Lewd Messages to Female Colleagues in UP's Ballia
1-MIN READ

Govt School Teacher Suspended for Sending Lewd Messages to Female Colleagues in UP's Ballia

Representative image

Representative image

Assistant Teacher Babban Yadav of Karhara primary school in Ballia has been suspended for passing comments and sending indecent messages to women teachers from his mobile phone, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shiv Narayan Singh said.

A government school teacher in Ballia was suspended for allegedly sending indecent messages to his women, an official said on Saturday. Assistant Teacher Babban Yadav of Karhara primary school in Ballia has been suspended for passing comments and sending indecent messages to women teachers from his mobile phone, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shiv Narayan Singh said.

An enquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the BSA added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...