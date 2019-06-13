Govt School Teachers, Students Free to Celebrate Yoga Day in Any School: Rajasthan Education Minister
Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said the students and teachers will not be bound to attend Yoda Day function in their own schools only unlike the policy set by the previous BJP government.
Jaipur: The government school students and teachers will have the freedom to attend the International Yoga Day on June 21 in any government school in Rajasthan as per their convenience.
Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said the students and teachers will not be bound to attend Yoda Day function in their own schools only.
We will celebrate Yoga Day but it will not be a drama like the previous BJP government used to do. Students and teachers are not bound to attend the function in their own school only. They can attend the one-hour function at any nearby government school, he told reporters here.
Yoga is a good thing and everyone should do. I also do yoga at my home but the BJP propagates it. They are expert in branding and give a kind of impression that Yoga is just because of them, he said.
The minister also said the government will also restore the colour of cycles, which are distributed to meritorious school girls in government schools, from saffron to default pink.
The previous BJP government had changed the colour of cycles to saffron.
He alleged the former government made changes in school syllabus in order to impose the RSS ideology on children.
They glorified RSS the ideologues over other personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in school syllabus just because it suits their political agenda. They wanted to impose their ideology among the children, he said.
