Govt Scientist Kidnapped After Honey-trap, Rescued In Noida

Noida (UP): A junior scientist at a top government agency, who was kidnapped two days ago after he got honey-trapped, has been rescued from a hotel room in Noida and three people, including a woman, have been arrested, police said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist’s family approached the police saying they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release, officials said.

