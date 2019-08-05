Govt Scrapped Article 370 By Deceit, Move Raises Question on Kashmir’s Accession to India: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Calling the move to scrap Article 370 as unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said the government’s “shocking decisions” are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947.

“The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the State’s accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these Articles,” he said via a statement, adding that the National Conference will challenge the decision.

The government, through a presidential order, ended the special status granted to J&K and said that all provisions of the Indian Constitution shall now apply also to the state.

Abdullah, who had in the past repeatedly warned the government against touching the provision, said the decision will have “far-reaching and dangerous consequences.”

“This is an aggression against the people of the state as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday (Sunday),” he said.

The former J&K Chief Minister called the method adopted by the ruling BJP to abrogate the Article as “deceit and stealth” as the government changed the text of the Constitution to empower the Governor of the state to make the recommendation to the President on repealing special status.

“Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned. The announcement was made after the entire state, particularly the Kashmir Valley, was turned into a garrison. Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground.” He added.

