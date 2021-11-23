CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Govt Seeks to Ban All Private Cryptocurrencies, Allow Official Digital Currency of RBI

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is slated to be moved in the Winter Session. (Representative image/Reuters)

This bill on cryptocurrencies is among 26 bills listed for the winter session.

The government on Tuesday listed a new bill for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament that seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country, while allowing an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. This bill on cryptocurrencies is among 26 bills listed for the session. These also include a bill to repeal the three farm laws, a proposal for which is to be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start from November 29 and conclude on December 23.

first published:November 23, 2021, 21:07 IST