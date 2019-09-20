Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Shattering Trust of People by Investing LIC Money in Loss-making Firms, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that LIC has suffered losses of Rs 57,000 crore in just two and a half months.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Shattering Trust of People by Investing LIC Money in Loss-making Firms, Says Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the Modi government was "shattering" people's trust in LIC by investing the state-run insurance firm's money in loss-making companies.

Taking to Twitter, she also tagged a media report which claimed that LIC has suffered losses of Rs 57,000 crore in just two and a half months.

"LIC is another name for trust in India. Common people invest their hard earned money in LIC for future security, but the BJP government is investing LIC money in loss-making companies, shattering their trust," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"What kind of a policy is this that has become only a loss-making policy?" she said.

The Congress on Wednesday had accused the government of "sacrificing" public money by investing in loss-making public sector units and said it was using the LIC as an instrument to meet its ends.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken had cited an RBI report and claimed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has doubled its investment in "risky" public sector undertakings in the last five years from Rs 11.94 lakh crore to Rs 22.64 lakh crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram