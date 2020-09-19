'Govt Should Admit that Country is at Community Spread Stage': Delhi Health Minister Takes Dig at Centre

Taking dig at the centre on the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government should have admitted that the country is at “community spread” stage.

“When cases are increasing on such a large scale in Delhi and other parts of the country, we should have accepted that there's community spread. I think we are stuck in technical terms here.. but only ICMR (country's top medical research body) or the central government can comment on this,” Satyendar Jain speaking to NDTV said.

India recorded 93,337 new infections in the last 24 hours, and has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August. It is the second-most badly hit country after the United States with total recorded coronavirus cases at 5.3 million.

When asked if there is a community spread in Delhi, the Delhi Minister said, "It doesn't matter what I think. I can, for sure, say there's spread within the community. Community spread is a technical term... scientists are better equipped to tell this."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short after 30 lawmakers were found infected with the coronavirus.

Satyendar Jain also said there has been a downward trend in positivity rate and it will lead to good results by next week. "The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 percent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent," he said.

The cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, Jain said. The minister said due to the increased testing over the last 10 to 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a "downward trend" in the Covid-19 positivity rate over the past two to three days.

"It should lead to good results by next week," he said. On Friday, the city reported 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths. As many as 61,037 tests were conducted and the positivity rate stood at 6.76 per cent.