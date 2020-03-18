Govt Should Clear Shaheen Bagh, Says BJP MP; Cites Noida-Delhi Traffic, Ambulance Delay
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's statement on creating public disturbances came a day after authorities urged anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area amid the coronavirus outbreak.
File photo of protest at Shaheen Bagh.
New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday said the government should clear the Shaheen Bagh area of protesters as it is creating trouble for the general public.
Speaking during the Zero Hour, Bidhuri said more than five lakh people coming from Noida to Delhi are facing trouble due to protesters in Shaheen Bagh. He claimed that even ambulances are also not allowed to pass through.
The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh started on December 15 last year.
Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
It came a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering — religious, family, social, political or cultural — of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Woman Dancing to Ek Do Teen to Deal with Coronavirus Stress Gets Thumbs Up from Madhuri Dixit
- La Liga: How Barcelona and Real Madrid Stars are Dealing with Coronavirus Lockdown across Spain
- Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanitiser: This Twitter Thread is Pure Gold, and Red, Pink and Purple
- After Teaching Millions How to Cook, Gordon Ramsay Shares a Hand Washing Tutorial to Prevent Coronavirus
- Why a Textile Shop in Kerala Has Become a Selfie Spot After Coronavirus Outbreak