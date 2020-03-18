Take the pledge to vote

Govt Should Clear Shaheen Bagh, Says BJP MP; Cites Noida-Delhi Traffic, Ambulance Delay

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's statement on creating public disturbances came a day after authorities urged anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area amid the coronavirus outbreak.

| PTItech.ibnlive

Updated:March 18, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Govt Should Clear Shaheen Bagh, Says BJP MP; Cites Noida-Delhi Traffic, Ambulance Delay
File photo of protest at Shaheen Bagh.

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday said the government should clear the Shaheen Bagh area of protesters as it is creating trouble for the general public.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Bidhuri said more than five lakh people coming from Noida to Delhi are facing trouble due to protesters in Shaheen Bagh. He claimed that even ambulances are also not allowed to pass through.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh started on December 15 last year.

Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

It came a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering — religious, family, social, political or cultural — of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

