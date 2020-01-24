Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

'Govt Should Give Pension Scheme to Elderly JNU Students to Keep Quiet': Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev advised JNU students to return to their classes and leave the protest for political parties. The JNU students have been protesting against a hike in hostel charges etc.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Govt Should Give Pension Scheme to Elderly JNU Students to Keep Quiet': Ramdev
Baba Ramdev at Rising India 2019.

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University students, yoga guru Ramdev on Friday said the government should start a "pension scheme for the elderly students of the varsity so that they can quietly pursue their studies on the campus".

"I demand that the government start a pension scheme for JNU's elderly students so they can keep quiet on the campus," Ramdev remarked laughingly while addressing the media at the Constitution Club here.

Ramdev also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and termed the protests against the law as "an attempt to malign India's image internationally".

He advised the JNU students to return to their classes and leave the protest for political parties. The JNU students have been protesting against a hike in hostel charges etc.

Ramdev came down heavily on organisations and protesters who he said were "radicalising" a certain community for their selfish ends.

"Some political parties, foreign powers and some communal forces are trying to create fear among the minorities over the CAA," he said.

Urging the anti-CAA protestors to refrain from violence, he claimed that no one's citizenship was at stake.

"No leader or political party can take away the citizenship of any individual. People must not protest on roads, or destroy public property just because some organisations are radicalising them," Ramdev said.

He also aired his controversial views on formulating a law to control Indian population and said that the government must take punitive action against those with more than two children.

"Anyone who fathers more than two children must be punished. His voting right must be taken away; the voting right of the third child must also be taken away," Ramdev said.

Ramdev held the press conference after his company Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd took over an edible oil manufacturing firm Ruchi Soya.

He claimed that the move will help Patanjali achieve a turnover target of approximately Rs 25,000 crore this year, aiming also to make India self-dependent in the manufacture of edible oils within five years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram