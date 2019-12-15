Take the pledge to vote

Govt Should Impart Moral Education to Curb Rape, Says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

On the statement of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that democracy and the Constitution are in danger in the country, Maurya said, 'It is not democracy and Constitution, but the existence of the Congress which is in danger.'

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said lack of good values is the reason for rising incidents of rape in the country and the government should impart moral education to curb such crimes.

"Such incidents taking place in the country are extremely unfortunate. Among other reasons, the lack of good values is a major reason for this," Maurya said while referring to the Unnao rape case.

"The lack of good values in society can be addressed through moral education, among other mediums," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here.

On the statement of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that democracy and the Constitution are in danger in the country, Maurya said, "It is not democracy and Constitution, but the existence of the Congress which is in danger."

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

