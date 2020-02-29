Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Shuts Northeast Delhi Schools Till March 7, But CBSE Says Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held From Monday

The Directorate of Education (DoE) announced closure of schools, saying the state of mind of the students may be tense and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for the ongoing examinations.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Shuts Northeast Delhi Schools Till March 7, But CBSE Says Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held From Monday
Security personnel conduct patrolling as they walk past Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Schools in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi will remain closed till March 7 as the situation is not conducive to conduct annual examinations, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Saturday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, maintained that it will hold exams for classes 10 and 12 as per schedule from March 2, Monday.

"Due to the prevailing unfavourable conditions in North East district of Delhi, the situation is not conducive for the conduct of examinations in this area. The state of mind of the students may also be tense and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for the ongoing examinations," a senior DoE official said.

"Realising the mental state of the students and in order to help them come out of this traumatic situation, it has been decided that all government, government-aided and private schools in the North East district will remain closed for students up to March 7. However, the heads and staff of the schools will attend as usual. The new date of annual exams will be announced shortly," the official added.

The schools have been closed in North East Delhi since Tuesday due to the communal violence in northeast Delhi sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law that has so far claimed 42 lives and left over 200 people injured.

The CBSE had also postponed classes 10 and 12 board exams in North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi till February 29.

"CBSE exams for class 10 and 12 will be held as scheduled from March 2 onwards in North East Delhi as well. The board has filed an affidavit in High Court and the court has directed police and Delhi government to ensure safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas," CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said.

The DoE has written to the Delhi Police seeking adequate force deployment in and around exam centres.

"You are requested to deploy police personnel in adequate number in and around the schools under the jurisdiction to ensure the safety and security of the students and teachers as well so that the exam may be conducted smoothly without any further tension," the DoE letter said.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas severely affected by the riots.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram