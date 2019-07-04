Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Spent Rs 43.48 Crore over 5 Years to Propagate Hindi Worldwide, Says MEA

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government has made sustained efforts for acceptance of Hindi as an official language of the UN and its propagation across the world.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Spent Rs 43.48 Crore over 5 Years to Propagate Hindi Worldwide, Says MEA
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Union government has made "sustained efforts" to publicise Hindi and spent Rs 43.48 crore over the past five years to propagate the language worldwide through diplomatic missions and posts, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government has made sustained efforts for acceptance of Hindi as an official language of the United Nations and its propagation across the world.

According to UN's procedure, getting Hindi accepted as an official language involves adoption of a resolution by the General Assembly with at least two-thirds of its membership. Besides, the additional expenditure will have to be borne by all UN member-states.

Muraleedharan said the government has allocated and spent Rs 43.48 crore over five years to publicise Hindi worldwide through diplomatic missions and posts abroad.

"The details of the funds spent over the last five years are: Rs 2.88 crore (2014-15); Rs 10.88 crore (2015-16); Rs 5.01 crore (2016-17); Rs 3.54 crore (2017-18) and Rs 21.17 crore (2018-19)," he said.

He said India signed an MoU with the UN Secretariat in March 2018 for an initial period of two years to increase the volume and frequency of Hindi content produced by the UN.

"In July 2018, UN launched Hindi versions of its social media content on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Hindi website of UN News was initiated on the occasion of World Hindi Day in January 2019. The UN News audio bulletins in Hindi (UN Radio) are being released on a weekly basis," he said.

Listing out the steps, the minister said Indian leaders have delivered statements at the UN in Hindi, including the prime minister's statement at the 69th UN General Assembly in September 2014 and at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015 and a World Hindi Secretariat has been set up in Mauritius since February 2008 to promote Hindi as an international language.

He said efforts to propagate Hindi worldwide are also being made by our diplomatic missions abroad in coordination with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations through activities such as establishment of chairs of Hindi language in universities abroad, scholarship and fellowships to foreign students to study Hindi, internationally distributed publications such as "Gagananchal", and holding of international conferences pertaining to Hindi. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram