Govt Starts Bus Services to Ferry Staff in J&K's Baramulla District
In this August 6, 2019 file photo, a deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar. (AP)
Jammu: A dedicated bus service has been started for government employees to ferry them to and from their offices in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said Friday.
The directions in this regard were given by Deputy Commissioner GN Itoo at a meeting convened to review the attendance of employees in the district.
The deputy commissioner directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for employees to attend work, they added.
The deputy commissioner was informed that a comprehensive transportation plan was already in place to ferry government employees to and from their offices.
As per the plan, SRTC buses to the general bus stand in Baramulla, will be available for employees at the different locations, including SMHS Hospital in Srinagar ( 8.30 am), Sopore (9 am), Watergam (9 am), Uri (8.30 am) and Tangmarg (8.30 am).
At the end of the workday, the buses will drop the employees back to their destinations, starting from Baramulla at 4.30 pm, they added.
The deputy commissioner directed all employees to return to their duties from Saturday, warning that teams have been formed to check attendance in offices.
