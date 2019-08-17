Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt Starts Bus Services to Ferry Staff in J&K's Baramulla District

The deputy commissioner was informed that a comprehensive transportation plan was already in place to ferry government employees to and from their offices.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Starts Bus Services to Ferry Staff in J&K's Baramulla District
In this August 6, 2019 file photo, a deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar. (AP)
Loading...

Jammu: A dedicated bus service has been started for government employees to ferry them to and from their offices in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said Friday.

The directions in this regard were given by Deputy Commissioner GN Itoo at a meeting convened to review the attendance of employees in the district.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for employees to attend work, they added.

The deputy commissioner was informed that a comprehensive transportation plan was already in place to ferry government employees to and from their offices.

As per the plan, SRTC buses to the general bus stand in Baramulla, will be available for employees at the different locations, including SMHS Hospital in Srinagar ( 8.30 am), Sopore (9 am), Watergam (9 am), Uri (8.30 am) and Tangmarg (8.30 am).

At the end of the workday, the buses will drop the employees back to their destinations, starting from Baramulla at 4.30 pm, they added.

The deputy commissioner directed all employees to return to their duties from Saturday, warning that teams have been formed to check attendance in offices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram