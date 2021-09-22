Govt Starts Homework for Parliament's Winter Session, Cabinet Secretary Writes Letter for Preparing Bills

The Narendra Modi government has started its homework for the Winter Session of Parliament and has begun assessing the legislative business it wants to conduct during the session, the dates of which are not public yet.

This comes after the last session of Parliament was stormy with most disruptions since 2014.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to all secretaries last week asking them to begin this advance exercise. The winter session usually starts from the last week of November or first week of December, but no winter session was held last year due to pandemic.

Gauba in his letter has asked secretaries for undertaking a “detailed assessment” of the legislative business proposed to be transacted in the forthcoming Winter Session and “accordingly plan for all preparatory action to be taken in a timely manner,” as per the letter.

He has asked for a review of the status of legislative proposals which are currently pending at various levels, as also new legislations which are proposed to be taken up for enactment. “I would request your personal attention so that the legislative business for the ensuing session of Parliament is transacted in a time-bound manner,” Cabinet Secretary wrote.

Last Session was stormy

One reason for such advance homework may be what happened during the Monsoon session of Parliament which had seen the highest disruption since 2014. Still, the number of bills passed per day during that session in Rajya Sabha was second highest since 2014.

The time lost due to interruptions and adjournments in the last session was 76 Hours and 26 Minutes but despite the chaos and disruption over issues like farm bills and Pegasus, 22 Bills were passed in the Parliament, including the Constitutional Amendment on OBC reservation.

Gauba’s Advice

Gauba’s letter asks for laying down clear timelines for various stages in the process, like examination and scrutiny of cabinet notes, drafting of bills and introduction in the house. “Proactive coordination with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs, Legislative Department and other nodal departments will be essential,” the letter says.

Gauba has also reminded Secretaries of ensuring timely submission of notes for consideration of the Cabinet on legislative proposals and bringing into force the provisions of the Acts by notifying the rules and regulations expeditiously.

