Govt Stops Incoming Passengers on 107 Immigration Check Points
"Vehicles and trains carrying goods for trade or essential goods and supplies are exempted from this prohibition along with their crew, driver, helper, cleaner, etc. subject to their thorough screening by medical staff for COVID-19," the notification said.
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday night decided to stop all incoming passengers on 107 immigration check points that include all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports and river ports.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The undersigned is directed to convey the orders of central government to stop all incoming passenger traffic on all 107 Immigration Check Posts which includes all airport ICPs, all seaport ICPs, all land port ICPs, all rail port ICPs and all river port ICPs in view of the spread of COVID-19," the notification said.
"Vehicles and trains carrying goods for trade or essential goods and supplies are exempted from this prohibition along with their crew, driver, helper, cleaner, etc. subject to their thorough screening by medical staff for COVID-19," it said.
