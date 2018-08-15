Govt Succeeded in Bringing Delhi to Northeast's Doorstep in 4 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there was a time when the northeast felt that Delhi was distant, but within the last four years the government had succeeded in bringing the national capital to its doorstep.The prime minister, in his Independence Day speech, also said Tripura, Meghalaya and many districts of Arunachal Pradesh have seen the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA), that was in place from three or four decades."This was possible because of efforts of our security forces, because of actions taken by the state governments, because of development projects executed by the Centre and the state governments and the efforts to connect people there with the national mainstream."Tripura and Meghalaya are now out of the purview of the Armed Forces Special Power Act. Several districts of Arunachal Pradesh have also been brought out of the purview of the Armed Forces Special Power Act. Now, it is in force only in a few districts," he said.The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations, arrest anyone, anywhere without prior notice.Modi, in his speech, said the impression of the Northeast has changed now and it was visible with the achievements on the sports field."Today we are receiving news from northeast that the last village has been electrified and the entire village danced the whole night. We are hearing more such news from the northeast about highways, railways, airways, waterways and information ways (i-ways) coming to the region. The work of installing electric transmission lines across the northeast is progressing at a rapid pace," Modi said.He also pointed out that youth from the north-east are establishing BPOs in the region and new educational institutions are being set up.The northeast India is becoming the new hub for organic farming and is also going to host the new Sports University, he said."There was a time when the North-East used to feel that Delhi is very distant. Within four years, we have brought Delhi to the doorsteps of North-East," he said.Modi also said that due to the efforts of the armed forces and developmental policies, left wing extremism was now restricted to 90 districts from 126 districts.