News18 » India
1-min read

2 Kerala-based News Channels Banned for 48 Hours over Delhi Violence Reportage

The two channels — Media One and Asianet News TV — were earlier issued a show cause notice and their transmission is banned on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
2 Kerala-based News Channels Banned for 48 Hours over Delhi Violence Reportage
New Delhi: Locals conduct a peace march as security personnel stand guard at Shiv Vihar in riot-affected Northeast Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels for 48 hours over their coverage of the violence in northeast Delhi, saying such reportage could enhance communal disharmony.

The two channels — Media One and Asianet News TV — were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry found them to be in violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The ministry ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News TV for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8.

The orders issued to the two channels cited the instances of reporting which were in contravention with the rules and stated that such reporting could "enhance the communal disharmony" across the country when the situation is "highly volatile".

