2 Kerala-based News Channels Banned for 48 Hours over Delhi Violence Reportage
The two channels — Media One and Asianet News TV — were earlier issued a show cause notice and their transmission is banned on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8.
New Delhi: Locals conduct a peace march as security personnel stand guard at Shiv Vihar in riot-affected Northeast Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels for 48 hours over their coverage of the violence in northeast Delhi, saying such reportage could enhance communal disharmony.
The two channels — Media One and Asianet News TV — were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry found them to be in violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
The ministry ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News TV for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8.
The orders issued to the two channels cited the instances of reporting which were in contravention with the rules and stated that such reporting could "enhance the communal disharmony" across the country when the situation is "highly volatile".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Allu Arjun Is Setting Couple Goals with His Endearing Wish for Wife Sneha Reddy
- Rashami Desai Sorts Differences With Her Mother After Bigg Boss 13
- Brand Endorsement Finally Forces Kareena Kapoor Khan to Make Her Instagram Presence Official
- Twitter Shows You Some Bizarre Ways to Fight COVID-19 through #CoronaVirusChallenge
- OnePlus Wants Your Ideas For OxygenOS, And Some Cool Rewards Await You in Return