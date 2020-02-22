Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Suspends Manipur University VC over Administrative and Financial ‘Irregularities’

In 2018, Pandey was placed under suspension after violent protests erupted on the varsity's campus which led to prolonged shutdown of the institute.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Govt Suspends Manipur University VC over Administrative and Financial 'Irregularities'
A file photo of the protests that broke out on the university campus in 2018.

New Delhi: On charges of his alleged involvement in administrative and financial irregularities, the Centre dismissed vice-chancellor of Manipur University Adya Prasad Panday from his services.

According to an inquiry report, Pandey was found indulging in "financial and administrative irregularities, including misconduct, dereliction of duties, abuse of power and lack of commitment, causing great harm to the academic environment and bringing the varsity into disrepute", the order stated.

In 2018, Pandey was placed under suspension after violent protests erupted on the varsity's campus which led to prolonged shutdown of the institute.

"The President of India, on consideration of facts and materials available on record and reply submitted by Adya Prasad Pandey in exercise of the power conferred upon him in terms of sections 13 of Manipur University Act, 2005, has been pleased to dismiss him from his post with immediate effect," the order stated.

