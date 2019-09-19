Govt Takes Its Own Decisions in UP, There is No Interference from BJP, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath said nobody is allowed to interfere in government matters. The government takes its decision keeping in mind the 23 crore people of the state.
A screen grab of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath after offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.
New Delhi: Maintaining there is a clear difference between the state government and the party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not interfere in the decisions of the state.
“Nobody is allowed to interfere in government matters. The government takes its decision keeping in mind the 23 crore people of the state,” Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
He added that there is good balance between the government and the party. “The balance is because we take the government programmes to the ground, but the party is necessary to provide feedback,” he said.
On being asked whether he might bring a third deputy chief minister from the Dalit community into the cabinet, Adityanath replied in the negative. “We have already restructured our cabinet. You must have seen that we chose 18 ministers.”
The state currently has two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.
When the first cabinet reshuffle of the Adityanath-led government took place, there was speculation that a third deputy chief minister from the Dalit community will be announced in order to correct the perception that he presides over an “upper caste-dominant” government.
While that did not happen, the cabinet expansion was done keeping in mind both regional as well as caste equations, with Brahmin, Kshatriya and Vaish finding prominence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Goal
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast