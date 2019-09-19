Take the pledge to vote

Govt Takes Its Own Decisions in UP, There is No Interference from BJP, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said nobody is allowed to interfere in government matters. The government takes its decision keeping in mind the 23 crore people of the state.

September 19, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Govt Takes Its Own Decisions in UP, There is No Interference from BJP, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
New Delhi: Maintaining there is a clear difference between the state government and the party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not interfere in the decisions of the state.

“Nobody is allowed to interfere in government matters. The government takes its decision keeping in mind the 23 crore people of the state,” Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

He added that there is good balance between the government and the party. “The balance is because we take the government programmes to the ground, but the party is necessary to provide feedback,” he said.

On being asked whether he might bring a third deputy chief minister from the Dalit community into the cabinet, Adityanath replied in the negative. “We have already restructured our cabinet. You must have seen that we chose 18 ministers.”

The state currently has two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

When the first cabinet reshuffle of the Adityanath-led government took place, there was speculation that a third deputy chief minister from the Dalit community will be announced in order to correct the perception that he presides over an “upper caste-dominant” government.

While that did not happen, the cabinet expansion was done keeping in mind both regional as well as caste equations, with Brahmin, Kshatriya and Vaish finding prominence.

