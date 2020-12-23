'Govt Talking With Sensitivity, Hope Stir Ends Soon': Rajnath Singh's Appeal on National Farmers Day

As farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious agricultural reforms entered its 28th day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an appeal on Wednesday saying he hoped "the agitation would end soon".

"Today, on the occasion of Farmers' Day, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their protest soon," he said in a post on Twitter.

आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है। कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

The Defence Minister also posted in remembrance of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. "Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and the honor of farmers should be protected. Our PM Narendra Modi has taken inspiration from him, and many steps are being taken in the interest of farmers. They will not let the farmers get hurt in any case," he added.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Enacted in September, the three contentious laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that would remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the legislations would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and end the traditional wholesale market system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks to Wednesday, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws.

A group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in since November 26 on the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three laws. In Uttar Pradesh, a group of farmers who were heading to join the protesters clashed with police when they were stopped at Rampur-Moradabad toll plaza.

Rajnath Singh had earlier on Monday asserted that agriculture was a "mother sector" and there was no question of taking any "retrograde steps" against it ever. In an address at the annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI, Singh also said the recent reforms in the sector have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind and that the government is always "open to discussion and dialogue".

"There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India's farmers in mind," he had said.

"We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue," Singh had said.

The defence minister had said agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. "Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full," he had added.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed social media cell of the farmers' collective announced on Tuesday that a web conference would be conducted to address all queries regarding the three new farm laws and the protest against it.

The webinar, to be hosted on video conference platform Zoom on Thursday noon, will be open for the first "10,000 people" registering on the link, which they would disclose. Those who cannot make it to the first 10,000 can watch the webinar on social media platforms, it said.

"Senior farmer union leaders who are key members of the movement will be answering all sorts of queries during the webinar -- be it on the farm laws or the ongoing agitation," Baljeet Singh Sandhu, social media cell head and Majha Kisan committee vice president, said at a press conference at the Singhu border. Sandhu also invited the likes of actors Kanagana Ranaut, Mukesh Khanna and Payal Rohatgi, who have been actively voicing their opinion against the farmers' protest, to participate in the webinar and debate the matter.

Kisan Ekta Morcha, which is the official social media account, publishes updates on the farmer protests, videos of speeches given by union leaders and also counters what they call is "propaganda" pushed by the Centre.