English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Being Declared an ‘Infiltrator’ by Gauhati HC, Govt Teacher Engaged in NRC Detained
Following receipt of the Gauhati High Court judgement upholding the verdict of the Foreigner's Tribunal, Morigaon, police launched an operation to track down Khairul Islam and detained him near Moirabari village.
Representative image
Loading...
Morigaon/Guwahati: A government school teacher, who was involved in NRC exercise in Assam, was detained after it came to the fore that he was declared an illegal Bangladeshi migrant by the Gauhati High Court in June, the police said on Thursday.
Khairul Islam was earlier declared an infiltrator by the Foreigners Tribunal, Morigaon. He was detained on Wednesday night near Moirabari in Morigaon district, Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said.
The district administration, which had engaged Islam in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update work, had on August 13 removed him from the job, Morigaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemen Das said.
Following receipt of the Gauhati High Court judgement upholding the verdict of the Foreigner's Tribunal, Morigaon, police launched an operation to track down Khairul and detained him near Moirabari village, the SP said.
According to laid down procedure, Islam will be sent to Foreigners Detention Camp in Goalpara district this afternoon, Deka said.
Islam, who was a teacher in the Khandapukhuri Lower primary school in the district, was engaged by the Morigaon district administration in Kolmoubari NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) under Mikirbheta police station. He was one among over 40,000 government employees drawn from different departments for NRC work across the state, official sources said.
Several organisations, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, the Krisak Mukti Sangram Samiti, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union, had earlier expressed concern over the teacher's inclusion in the NRC work.
On August 13 the DC had removed Islam from NRC work and had said, "It has come to the notice of the district administration of Morigaon regarding engagement in NRC update process of a teacher who has been declared as a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal, Morigaon."
"In this context it is informed that the said person is a government teacher and has only been assisting NRC update work. He is not entitled to take any decision on inclusion or exclusion of any applicant", the DC said in a statement, adding, "As a matter of abundant caution and considering the sensitivities involved, he has been relieved from NRC work immediately."
The teacher was declared a Bangladeshi citizen by the Foreigners Tribunal Morigaon in 2015. He had entered Assam after March 25, 1971 (the cut-off year as per the Assam Accord). The Gauhati High Court upheld the verdict of the Foreigners Tribunal in June this year.
Also Watch
Khairul Islam was earlier declared an infiltrator by the Foreigners Tribunal, Morigaon. He was detained on Wednesday night near Moirabari in Morigaon district, Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said.
The district administration, which had engaged Islam in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update work, had on August 13 removed him from the job, Morigaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemen Das said.
Following receipt of the Gauhati High Court judgement upholding the verdict of the Foreigner's Tribunal, Morigaon, police launched an operation to track down Khairul and detained him near Moirabari village, the SP said.
According to laid down procedure, Islam will be sent to Foreigners Detention Camp in Goalpara district this afternoon, Deka said.
Islam, who was a teacher in the Khandapukhuri Lower primary school in the district, was engaged by the Morigaon district administration in Kolmoubari NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) under Mikirbheta police station. He was one among over 40,000 government employees drawn from different departments for NRC work across the state, official sources said.
Several organisations, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, the Krisak Mukti Sangram Samiti, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union, had earlier expressed concern over the teacher's inclusion in the NRC work.
On August 13 the DC had removed Islam from NRC work and had said, "It has come to the notice of the district administration of Morigaon regarding engagement in NRC update process of a teacher who has been declared as a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal, Morigaon."
"In this context it is informed that the said person is a government teacher and has only been assisting NRC update work. He is not entitled to take any decision on inclusion or exclusion of any applicant", the DC said in a statement, adding, "As a matter of abundant caution and considering the sensitivities involved, he has been relieved from NRC work immediately."
The teacher was declared a Bangladeshi citizen by the Foreigners Tribunal Morigaon in 2015. He had entered Assam after March 25, 1971 (the cut-off year as per the Assam Accord). The Gauhati High Court upheld the verdict of the Foreigners Tribunal in June this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- John Abraham 'Extremely Disturbed' by Kerala Floods, Appeals for Donation to CM's Relief Fund
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...