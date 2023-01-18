Govt to Bring Law to Determine Working Hours for Truck Drivers: Nitin Gadkari

A law will be introduced to determine the working hours for truck drivers and efforts are being made to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2025, according to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Participating in an outreach campaign ‘Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan’ during the Road Safety week, he said the road ministry is committed to reduction in road fatalities and injuries and has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety — Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care.

The minister said a law will be brought in to determine the working hours for truck drivers, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

This year, the ministry observed the Road Safety Week (RSW) from January 11 to 17 under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ to propagate the cause of safer roads for all.

