Govt to Celebrate Second Anniversary of Surgical Strikes as Prakram Parv

The government is gearing up to celebrate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, which was conducted by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan in 2016.The event called Prakram Parv will be celebrated from September 28-30. An anthem for the same is also being prepared. The PM will inagurate the event on September 28 at the India Gate in the national capital.The three defence forces - Army, Navy, Air Force — will be taking part in the mega celebrations.A three-day public exhibition is being planned for this day, entailing a ‘selfie wall’, showing representative videos and a portion of the original footage of the strikes and stalls displaying equipment of the three defence services. The school children and the NSS cadets will be taught about the valour of Army men.It bears noting that last year no public celebrations on the surgical strikes were held. This will be the first time that the government is going big on the operation not only in the national capital, but across India as well. All the states have been asked to conduct their own events. The Congress-led government in Punjab has decided to celebrate it in a big way.Called ‘Marking the Second Anniversary of the Surgical Strikes’, the event has an overall theme of ‘valour’ of the armed forces with the focus being on the strikes.Singers Kailash Kher and Sukhwinder Singh will likely be performing at the event. Other Bollywood stars have been asked to join in the celebrations as well.